Sappi CEO Michael Haws Recognized As A 2023 Top CEO In Maine

(MENAFN- 3BL) BOSTON, January 30, 2024 /3BL/ - Sappi North America Inc ., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announces President and CEO Michael“Mike” Haws' recognition as a top 25 CEO in Maine for 2023 Key Executives , a publication dedicated to providing news and information on today's leading corporate executives.

This recognition is based on Key Executives' criteria of leaders who successfully guide their companies through the ever-changing industry and landscape while simultaneously strengthening the state's economy. Mike's inclusion demonstrates his continued efforts to propel Sappi North America's unwavering dedication to sustainability on a local, national and global scale.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition along with many other CEOs making an impact in the state of Maine,” said Haws.“It's a privilege to work at Sappi North America and contribute to its continuous achievements in R&D, sustainability and employee well-being, not only those in Maine, but others across the country too. As I always say, the true power and real success of our company is in the people that make up Sappi North America.”

Sappi North America makes a significant contribution to the state of Maine through Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, as well as its office in Portland, R&D facility in Westbrook and the support the company provides to the local forestry industry.

“I am very proud, but not at all surprised, that Mike has received such recognition for his leadership, which has enabled Sappi's Maine-based operations not only to survive, but thrive,” said Steve Binnie, chief executive officer of Sappi Limited.“Mike's steady hand at the helm has navigated Sappi North America (SNA) through the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as challenging market conditions to achieve operational and financial success. I would add to the list of accomplishments the record-breaking safety achievement of SNA and the numerous awards and recognitions received by SNA, as well as the $418M conversion project at Somerset Mill to produce more sustainable paperboard for packaging products.”

Mike was named president and CEO of Sappi North America in 2019 and is responsible for leading all Sappi operations in the region. Previously, Haws served as the vice president of manufacturing, where he was responsible for Sappi's Somerset, Cloquet and Allentown operations, as well as the Research and Development facility. He joined Sappi in 2012 as managing director of the Somerset Mill and has over 30 years of experience in the paper industry.

To learn more about Sappi, please visit:

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses – high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries.

