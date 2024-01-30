Qatari Plane Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrives In Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: A Qatar Armed Forces plane arrived in the city of Al Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 42 tonnes of aid. This also includes a field hospital and medical equipment and supplies provided by the State of Qatar.
This brings the total number of aircraft to 74, with a total of 2,186 tonnes of aid.
The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.
MENAFN30012024000063011010ID1107788011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.