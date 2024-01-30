Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets German Special Envoy For Hostage Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Tuesday with German Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs HE Jens Jokisch, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of continuing the sustainable entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and strengthening regional and international efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire.
For his part, the German Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs expressed his country's appreciation for the continued mediation efforts of the State of Qatar in the Gaza Strip.
