Amir Receives Phone Call From Canadian PM Discuss Gaza

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of Canada HE Justin Trudeau.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them. In addition, they also discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern, especially the developments in the Palestinian territories.
In this regard, HE the Prime Minister of Canada expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for Qatar's diplomatic efforts regarding the situation in Gaza.
