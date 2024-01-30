Amir, Palestinian President Discuss Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held today a telephone conversation with the President of the State of Palestine HE Mahmoud Abbas.

At the beginning of the call, His Excellency the Palestinian President briefed His Highness the Amir on the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. In this regard, HH the Amir and HE the President discussed regional and international efforts calling for an immediate ceasefire and reducing the escalation, along with the need for continued humanitarian aid to enter the Strip, in addition to promoting peace and stability in the region.

For his part, HE the Palestinian President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for his continued support for the Palestinian cause, praising the efforts of the State of Qatar and its firm positions towards the just cause of Palestine.