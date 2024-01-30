'We Shouldn't Be Scared Of Beijing,' EAM S Jaishankar On India's Stance When Geopolitics Is Shaped In 'China's Way'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "While admitting that China is among the world's major economies, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that it is India's neighbour and is going to deploy resources and shape South Asia's geopolitical situation in“China's way”. However, Delhi shouldn't be scared of Beijing's tactics and focus on giving its best and strengthening diplomatic ties with other South Asian countries, the minister said.\"Why should we expect otherwise? But the answer to that is not to complain about what China is doing. The answer is, okay, you are doing it. Let me do better than that,\" said S Jaishankar while responding to a question during an interaction with students at the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai comments have come at a time when China is continuously trying to strengthen its ties with nations like Bangladesh, the Maldives and Pakistan the same time, S Jaishankar also emphasised the need to help neighbouring countries during difficult situations.\"India's greater capability, our interest and our reputation today warrant that we help out in difficult situations,\" he said about the Indian Navy's deployment of warships in the Red Sea region to deal with attacks on merchant navy vessels.\"We will not be considered a responsible country if bad things are happening around our neighbourhood and we say 'I have got nothing to do with this'. When you are in trouble, the neighbourhood will say the same,\" he added also referred to India's quick response to lend a helping hand to Turkey after the nation suffered from one of the century's worst earthquakes. Jaishankar mentioned helping countries during the Covid-19 pandemic while providing vaccines.\"It wasn't just a vaccine. We sent out doctors, including military doctors, to many countries in the Indian Ocean (during the COVID-19 pandemic), so that is where I make the connection with Ramayana,\" he said week, the Indian Navy contained a fire onboard MV Marlin Luanda, a commercial container oil tanker with 22 Indian crew in the Gulf of Aden. The Navy swiftly responded to a distress call from the vessel after it was struck by a missile on the key shipping route that witnessed similar attacks earlier Monday, Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked by pirates off the east coast of Somalia.
