IMD Issues Alert For Next 48 Hours: This State To Witness Snowfall, Heavy Downpours In Several Areas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ending the prolonged dry spell, several places in Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive snowfall and rainfall during the next 48 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department weather forecast. The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for the state for the next two days to the forecast, some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla districts are likely to witness heavy rain/snowfall from Tuesday late night to the morning of February 2.The IMD has predicted snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state and snowfall in the plains.\"During the next five or six days right from tonight, there are possibilities of rain and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The rain activity will start tonight. On January 31 and February 1, in the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu, there are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall. We have issued an orange alert for these areas. There are chances of rain and thunderstorms with lighting activities in districts of Kangra, Bilaspur and Shimla,\" Sandeep Kumar Sharma Senior Scientist of IMD said.\"After February 2, the weather activity will reduce and another western disturbance is approaching on February 3 and on February 3 and 4 there would be rain in plain areas and snowfall in higher reaches. The temperatures will remain above the normal even today but after the rain, the temperature will decrease\", Sharma said alert and yellow alert issued in parts of Himachal PradeshThe IMD senior scientist also said that an orange alert has been issued in the state highlighting the possibility of snowfall in the higher mountains region between January 31 and February 1. In addition to this, a yellow alert has been issued for a few other places indicating thunderstorms.\"The thunderstorm alert has been issued for today for Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur. Further, for the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur orange alerts have been issued,\" he added the past 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperatures was recorded at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius at Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district. The second lowest temperature was recorded at Kalpa in Kinnaur at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

MENAFN30012024007365015876ID1107788004