Three CRPF Commandos Killed, Others Injured Amid Clash With Naxals In Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Three jawans were killed and 14 others sustained injuries amid an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh. Officials said the incident took place near Tekalgudem village along the Sukma-Bijapur border while a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

The Bastar Range Inspector General of Police said the clash took place in the same area wherein 23 jawans had lost their lives in 2021 READ: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes 'soft naxalite' jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'I too was in Congress for 22 years, but...'Earlier in the day, security forces had averted a major tragedy after recovering two improvised explosive devices while acting on a tip-off. The police said the bombs -

one weighing 5 kg and another 3 kg - had been planted on dirt tracks in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

“The explosives were planted on dirt tracks to target security personnel who pass through the area during patrolling. The bombs were later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). A major tragedy has been averted,” a police officer told PTI.(With inputs from agencies)

