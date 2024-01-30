Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Revokes Suspension Of 11 Mps Ahead Of Budget Session 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A day before the beginning of the Budget session, the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revoked the suspension of 11 Opposition MPs on Tuesday. The suspended parliamentarians were held guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council of States by the Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee its report, the committee recommended that the period of suspension already suffered by the members be treated as \"sufficient punishment\" for the transgression Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha committees had recommended the withdrawal of their suspension after the suspended MPs expressed regret for their conduct during the Winter session when their relentless protests prompted the Chairs to take action.A total of 11 Members of Parliament were held \"guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council\" of States including Jebi Mather Hisham, L Hanumanthaiah, Neeraj Dangi, Rajmani Patel, Kumar Ketkar, G C Chandrashekhar, Binoy Viswam, Santosh Kumar P, M Mohamed Abdulla, John Brittas and A A Rahim invoked the authority vested in him under the rules of procedure to revoke their suspension. After revoke of their suspension, the opposition MPs would be able to attend the special address by the president.

The 11 MPs were suspended by the chairman during the Winter session of Parliament. Their suspension matter was also referred to the Privileges Committee.A total of 146 opposition MPs, 100 in Lok Sabha and 46 in Rajya Sabha, were suspended for bringing placards into the chambers and frequently disrupting parliamentary proceedings.

Both houses of the parliament had together suspended the MPs for the remainder of the Winter session, which ended on December 21. The case of the remaining 14 MPs was referred to the respective privilege committee as the transgressions by these MPs were considered more serious Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters on Tuesday,“Everybody's suspension will be withdrawn. We have requested the Speaker and the Chairperson on behalf of the government, and they have agreed.”

