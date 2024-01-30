Manipur Violence: 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Fresh Clashes Between Rival Ethnic Groups

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least two people were killed and five others were injured in fresh incidents of violence in Manipur. The casualties were the result of an exchange of fire between two rival ethnic groups in the northeastern state, which has been roiled by violence since May 3 last year. The violence erupted in Koutruk village, situated in the Imphal West district, and the death toll is expected to increase police said at least one person was missing after the firing incident fresh bout of violence comes just days after two prominent factions representing the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur intensified their calls for action from the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state ongoing conflicts, which started on May 3 of the previous year, have resulted in a death toll exceeding 200 January 16, nine people, including two law enforcement officers, have lost their lives. Additionally, at least a dozen others, including three personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), have sustained injuries in confrontations spanning the districts of Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Imphal West in Manipur, amidst a rising tide of violence.'Seems like the Centre is not bothered'The factions voiced apprehensions regarding a surge in attacks in Manipur and called for tangible measures, specifically directed towards addressing purported Chin-Kuki terrorists accused of smuggling weapons from Myanmar.“There have been increased attacks on our people in Moreh and other places in the past few days. We discussed these in detail with the chief minister and demanded some visible action on the government's part like targeting Chin-Kuki terrorists who are illegally bringing weapons from Myanmar. It seems the Centre is not bothered about the situation in Manipur. We asked the CM to explain the ground situation to the central government so that it takes steps to end this violence. If they fail to do so, we will be forced to raise our voice or launch an agitation,\" the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity said in a statement.



