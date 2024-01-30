India To Share PM Gatishakti Toolkit With Neighbours, And It's Free

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: After the successful launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in seven countries, India is planning to showcase and integrate the PM GatiShakti initiative to its neighbours, a senior government official said.

