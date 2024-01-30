Chandigarh Mayor Polls: AAP-Congress Accuse BJP Of Manipulating Votes, Share Video (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised serious allegations of rigging in the Chandigarh mayoral election on Tuesday, following the victory of BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Sonkar. The Congress released a video, claiming it showed the Presiding Officer manipulating ballot papers.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring denounced the incident as a "murder of democracy" and accused the BJP of using various tactics, including muscle power, agencies, money, and pressure tactics.

In the video shared by the Congress, the Presiding Officer is allegedly seen manipulating votes. Raja Warring expressed concern about the incident, stating that it is not only a matter concerning the political class but should worry every citizen.

He questioned whether people want such a future for their children and emphasized the need to fight against potential dictatorship.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep concern over the cancellation of eight votes of INDIA bloc candidate Kuldeep Singh, terming it "extremely worrying." He asserted that if such incidents occur in a mayoral election, it raises concerns about the BJP's conduct in larger elections, including the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP candidate, Manoj Kumar Sonkar, secured victory with 16 votes out of the 36 total polled votes, including the ex-officio vote of Kirron Kher MP. Kuldeep Singh of the INDIA bloc received 20 votes, but eight votes were declared invalid, leading to the BJP's win.

The decision to invalidate votes triggered protests from the AAP-Congress alliance, with the AAP announcing its intention to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to challenge the decision.