'Saffron Flag Makes Congress Leaders Turn Blind Eye': Karnataka BJP MP Basavaraju

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The district leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Monday at the district collector's office, accusing the Congress government of undermining the sentiments of Hindus. The protest was in response to the removal of the Hanuman flag from the flagpole in Keragodi, Mandya district.

District BJP leaders asserted that the state government's actions displayed an anti-Hindu attitude, causing distress among the Hindu community. They contended that if the government persisted with such policies, it could jeopardize peace and order in the state. In a symbolic move, the leaders submitted a letter of appeal to the Governor through the District Collector, urging appropriate action to address their concerns.

Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

MP G.S. Basavaraju strongly criticized the government, stating, "If the Congressmen see the saffron flag of our religious practice, they will turn a blind eye. The government is repeatedly trying to hinder Hindus from practising their religion and culture." He condemned the removal of the Hanuman flag near the Anjaneya temple in Keragodi, Mandya, emphasizing the need for the government to respect religious sentiments.

MLA B. Suresh Gowda echoed these sentiments, accusing Congress members of insulting Hindus by bringing down the Hanuman flag in Mandya. He warned that such actions could lead to controversies and disturb the peace and tranquillity of the people. Gowda asserted that if this behaviour persisted, a fierce fight would ensue.

Hebbaka Ravi Shankar, the District BJP president, expressed concern over what he perceived as a trend of insulting Hindu sentiments since the Congress government came to power. He criticized the anti-national and anti-Hindu attitude of Congress leaders and demanded a public apology from the government for removing the Keragodu Hanuman flag.

Cannot tolerate hoisting Saffron flags over govt buildings: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar

Several BJP leaders, including State BJP Secretary Ambika Hulinaykar, District General Secretary H.T. Bhairappa, Vice President Gangaraju, Batarange Gowda, and Bhairanna, participated in the protest. They criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged abuses directed at President Draupadi Murma in a convention in Chitradurga.

City BJP President Hanumantaraju, Zilla Yuva Morcha President Yashas, and other leaders participated in the protest, emphasizing the need to stop the trend of insulting the Hindu flag. They expressed dissatisfaction with the government's approach, accusing it of treating the saffron flag as a crime while neglecting actions like hoisting the Pakistan flag during cricket matches. MLA GB called for an end to the trend of disrespecting the Hindu flag.

