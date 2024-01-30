BREAKING: Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Says 'Examining' Paris Proposal For Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hamas and Israel are looking to end the months-long war in Gaza which has torn apart both sides. The Israeli economy has taken a hit while Hamas has lost many of its people. Both sides are desperate to find a quick way out after the spat broke out on October 7.

The latest rounds of talks might have resulted in a breakthrough between two sides as Hamas has now openly endorsed ending the war. Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh revealed that the militant group is studying a ceasefire proposal which was put forward in the latest rounds of talks in Paris.

The next step of Ismail Haniyeh involves visiting Cairo to discuss the talks that took place in Paris. On the other hand, the representatives of Israel were also positive about the talks. Their main talking point was the release of remaining hostages and the talks will continue next week as well. Israel said that the talks were constructive with all the parties meaning there could've been a breakthrough.

Officials from US, Qatar Egypt were also part of the ceasefire talks emphasising on bringing the conflict to an end which has caused nearly 30,000 casualties so far. Around 26,000 Palestinian people have alone died in Gaza. International community is eager to witness a ceasefire deal which could pave stability in the region.

The Joe Biden administration is also keen to halt the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. Once a ceasefire is achieved in the Israel-Hamas war then the global shift will be towards the Red Sea blockade by the Houthis. The US is desperate to pull off peace deals as the domestic elections are not far away.