Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Pataudi Vibes In Elegant Red Saree, See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures in a red saree on her Instagram.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to turn heads, whether it's on the red carpet or a casual trip.
The actress takes a unique approach to fashion and is frequently seen dishing out serious style goals.
Having said that, at a recent red carpet event, the actress looked effortlessly glamorous in a stunning red saree.
Kareena wore a stunning crimson saree with a golden border, striking the perfect combination of elegance and charm.
She paired her six-yard saree with a backless blouse and Kohl's ringed eyes, lovely lip color, and huge statement earrings completed her ensemble.
The 'Jaane Jaan' actor finished off her elegant look with a neatly bun and displayed class and looked beautiful.
MENAFN30012024007385015968ID1107787977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.