Islamophobic Incidents Surge Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict: US Grapples With Disturbing Rise In Anti-Muslim Tone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The US has reported a significant rise in Islamophobic incidents since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October. The rise can be attributed as a result of the ideological divide in the World's oldest democracy. The number of anti-semitic cases has also shot up significantly contributing to discrimination against Jews.

The complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestine cases rose by 180 percent in the last quarter of 2023. According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), 3,578 complaints were received on account of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestine hate cases. This majorly involved employment discrimination, hate crimes hate incidents, and education discrimination.

While the Anti-Defamation League revealed that anti-Semitic cases rose up by a whopping 360 percent compared to last year. The ideological divide has brought forward violence in the streets of the US contributing to the dissolution of interfaith relations. The US government has taken note of the data and issued guidelines for faith-based communities and addressing the growing antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The Israel-Hamas war created turmoil between normal citizens of the country clashing ideologically. The US witnessed massive protests mostly against Israel by the Muslim community. While few rallies were also carried out in the support of Israel by the Jews and certain local American communities.