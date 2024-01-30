Moldova to Comoros: 7 lesser known countries you must visit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a journey beyond the ordinary to discover the allure of lesser-known destinations. From the mystical heights of Bhutan to the nomadic landscapes of Kyrgyzstan, explore hidden treasures like Tonga's untouched paradises and the cultural tapestry of Suriname. Venture into Lesotho's mountainous realms, sip Moldova's vintage secrets, and unwind in the Indian Ocean's gem, Comoros. Unveil the world's best-kept secrets and redefine your travel experience

Nestled in the Himalayas, Bhutan offers stunning landscapes and a unique focus on happiness through its "Gross National Happiness" index

A hidden gem in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan boasts pristine alpine lakes, nomadic culture, and the breathtaking Tian Shan mountain range

This Polynesian kingdom invites you to explore its untouched beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and traditional island culture off the beaten tourist path

A blend of Dutch, Asian, and indigenous cultures, Suriname's diverse landscapes include lush rainforests, historic plantations, and the scenic Suriname River

The 'Kingdom in the Sky' offers dramatic mountain scenery, traditional Basotho culture, and adventurous activities like pony trekking through the Drakensberg Mountains

Europe's least-visited country surprises with its wine cellars, Orthodox monasteries, and a rich history influenced by Romanian and Soviet legacies

In the Indian Ocean, Comoros entices with volcanic landscapes, pristine beaches, and a unique blend of African, Arab, and French cultural influences