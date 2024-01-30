Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Hospitalised In Agartala After Consuming Allegedly Contaminated Water On Flight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Ranji team captain Mayank Agarwal has been hospitalized after consuming allegedly contaminated water during a flight. The incident occurred while the team was en route from Agartala, Tripura, to Surat, Gujarat.

Mayank Agarwal, who led Karnataka to victory against Tripura in the Ranji match on Monday, fell seriously ill after drinking water on the plane. Witnesses reported that shortly after consuming the water provided in front of his seat, Agarwal experienced a burning sensation in his tongue, mouth, and cheeks. Struggling to speak, he was promptly attended to by team members and was later transferred to the intensive care unit at Agartala's ILS Hospital.

The Karnataka team, scheduled to play their next match against Railways in Surat starting February 2, faces the challenge without their captain. The team had to make the journey by air for the match following their successful encounter against Tripura. The alarming incident has raised suspicions of poisoning.

While Mayank Agarwal has been transferred to a hospital, the flight crew has confiscated the water bottle and initiated an investigation. Neither the Karnataka Ranji team nor the flight crew has issued any statement regarding the incident.

As per the latest information, the cause of this incident is alleged to be that the flight crew placed acid in the water bottle storage area. Mayank Agarwal consumed it, mistaking it for water, and spat it out due to its taste. It is reported that there is a lower possibility that the acid content reached his stomach, and doctors are giving increased attention to his health.