Affordable Housing Clearinghouse Announces 2024 Empowering Homeownership Expo For First-Time Buyers

Southern California's most innovative community organizations address solutions to homeownership affordability

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024

(AHC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit community organization dedicated to making homeownership accessible through education and financial assistance, announces the return of "Empowering Homeownership Expo" for first-time homebuyers to be held on Saturday, March 2 at The EXPO Center in Long Beach, CA.

"One of my biggest challenges in the homebuying process was to understand the process and put my financials in order," stated Alma Sarmiento, one of ACH's first-time homebuyers. "The best aspects of Affordable Housing Clearinghouse were the educational resources, emotional support and the down payment assistance program. Homeownership has impacted my life in many ways, and I feel more confident about my future," she added.

"Families and households that are vulnerable have been able to build long-term financial assets through the access and resources provided by our organization and lending partners. From our affordable housing development projects to homebuyer programs and financial empowerment, we work on addressing the needs of low-income families in a wholistic sense," remarked Brenda J. Rodriguez, Executive Director of Affordable Clearing House.

The Empowering Homeownership Expo is a free event. AHC convenes in partnership with F&M Bank ,

Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles

and Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion . Guest speakers will address preparing for the homebuying process, down payment assistance programs and the benefits of owning property in Long Beach. For this event, a first-time homebuyer is generally defined as someone who has not owned and occupied their own home in the last three years.

As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, Affordable Housing Clearinghouse provides homebuyer education, financial literacy workshops and one-on-one housing counseling. The Empowering Homeownership Expo will be a resource for low-income individuals and families starting their journey to homeownership this spring.

To learn more about the home buying process and AHC's financial assistance programs, register for Empowering Homeownership Expo here by February 15, 2024.

About Affordable Housing Clearinghouse

Affordable Housing Clearinghouse collaborates with community stakeholders to serve moderate, low-income, very-low-income and special-needs populations. They offer financial education, homeownership opportunities and innovative solutions addressing local community needs. Their mission is to create a future where families live in stable, affordable housing through the essential practices of inclusiveness, integrity and transparency. For more information: .

