P&G is Returning to Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas for the Second Annual P&G Battle of the Paddles, Once Again Joining the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL - Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, and Tide - with the League's Unofficial Locker Room Sport. P&G Battle of the Paddles Will Stream LIVE on Overtime SZN's YouTube Channel, So Fans Everywhere Can Tune In and Catch Every Chop, Block and Rally Wednesday, February 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.



The second annual P&G Battle of the Paddles will feature eight of the NFL's table tennis elite - including Saquon Barkley, Trevor Lawrence, Jamaal Williams, defending champion Trent Taylor and more - going head-to-head in a tournament that will definitively crown the unofficial best player in the league

Hosted by sports media personality Kay Adams, P&G Battle of the Paddles will stream LIVE on Overtime SZN's YouTube channel on Wednesday, Feb. 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET To gear up for P&G Battle of the Paddles, Lowe's & P&G are serving up some major deals: now through April, fans can receive $10 off by spending $50 or more on P&G products like Bounty, Charmin, Swiffer and Tide at Lowe's

As the National Football League (NFL) prepares to take over Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Procter & Gamble (P&G) will be joining in on the festivities by hitting the tables - the table tennis tables. P&G is returning to Super Bowl week with its second annual P&G Battle of the Paddles, a table tennis tournament that joins the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL - Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide - with the league's unofficial locker room sport.

On the heels of a wildly successful rookie showing, this year's P&G Battle of the Paddles will feature eight of the league's table tennis elite squaring off in a highly competitive tournament for a chance to earn the bragging rights that come with being definitively crowned as the unofficial best table tennis player in the NFL. The event will stream LIVE on Overtime SZN's YouTube channel , so fans everywhere can tune in and catch all the action on Wednesday, Feb. 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. P&G is ramping up the star power this year with sports media personality Kay Adams set to host the event alongside Overtime personalities Overtime Day , Overtime Kieran and Overtime Tom .

"The first P&G Battle of the Paddles was the talk of radio row in Phoenix last year, and I can't wait to help fans experience what will be an even bigger and more competitive event in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week," Adams said. "I've had so many players tell me how heated those locker room table tennis matches can get - it's going to be so much fun to see these guys battling it out on the big stage for this year's title."

The game of table tennis remains a staple inside locker rooms across the NFL, having firmly established itself as a popular outlet among players to not only help build camaraderie off the field but also fuel the competitive drive that exists within elite professional athletes. The collective affinity for the game varies from team to team, but tales of table tennis are prevalent throughout the league. Players have been known to invest in their own tables or purchase paddles tailored to their style of play to prepare for intense locker room competitions. As the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide are preparing each P&G Battle of the Paddles participant to look, feel and be their best ahead of the competition.

Old Spice Swagger Antiperspirant will give players 24/7 Sweat Protection* to perform under pressure,

and GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar will give them an effortless shave so they can look good and game good. Tide will help the table tennis aficionados tackle any pile of laundry and show up to the competition looking clean, and they'll be able to make every wash count with Head & Shoulders, which will have their scalp feeling great for showtime. Representing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Head & Shoulders, Trevor Lawrence is looking for redemption after competing in the first-ever P&G Battle of the Paddles last year.

"When I heard P&G Battle of the Paddles was returning to Super Bowl week, I knew I had to be back, too," Lawrence said. "Table tennis has always been a fun way for a lot of the guys in our locker room to show off their competitiveness away from the field. I'm hoping the games we got in this season can help me go further in this year's tournament, and at least I can bank on my hair feeling and looking great because I'm making every wash count with Head & Shoulders."

"We couldn't be more excited to be bringing back the game before The Big Game with P&G Battle of the Paddles ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas," said Janet Fletcher, Senior Director of Sports Marketing at P&G. "Whether you're an avid or casual fan of the NFL, table tennis, or competition of any sort, we encourage everyone to tune in to this year's livestream on Overtime and see which of their favorite players will take home the title!"

P&G Battle of the Paddles will stream LIVE beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Overtime SZN's YouTube channel . In preparation for year two of the competition, Lowe's and P&G are serving up some big deals! Now through April, fans can receive $10 off by spending $50 or more on P&G products like Bounty, Charmin, Swiffer and Tide at Lowe's. Visit Lowes/PGBuy50Get10 for more details. With just over a week until players hit the tables, mark your calendars now to make sure you don't miss this year's P&G Battle of the Paddles, streaming live from Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

*With daily use

