Baba Ramdev's Vrikshasana Wax Statue Unveiled By Madame Tussauds New York (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Madame Tussauds New York unveiled a remarkable addition to its collection with the wax figure of renowned Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, presented in a majestic Vrikshasana pose. The grand reveal took place at an event in Delhi on Tuesday, graced by the presence of the yoga teacher himself.

Ramdev's wax likeness, set to find its place of honor at the Wax Museum in Times Square, Manhattan, signifies a momentous occasion not only for the revered spiritual leader but also for India's rich cultural heritage. Ramdev's portrayal marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Indian sanyasi to be immortalized with a wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum in New York.

In an expression of gratitude and humility, Ramdev shared his sentiments on the occasion, stating, "I feel honoured that my wax statue is being installed at Madame Tussauds in New York. It's not just a piece of recognition for me but is also a recognition of yoga and ayurveda and India's eternal culture. This also shows that not only are icons from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the world of politics celebrated and recognised but a seer can also claim similar recognition."

The event witnessed a poignant moment as Ramdev personally adorned his wax likeness with a traditional 'tika' on its forehead, a symbolic gesture signifying blessings and reverence.

Ramdev's inclusion in the esteemed roster of wax figures at Madame Tussauds Museum in New York aligns him with other illustrious Indian personalities whose statues grace the renowned establishment.

Among the notable figures immortalized in wax are Bollywood legends such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra, whose lifelike statues capture the essence of their star power and charisma. Political icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also grace the museum's halls, symbolizing India's political legacy and leadership on the world stage.

These wax figures serve as enduring tributes to the indelible contributions of Indian personalities across various domains, resonating with visitors from around the globe who seek to connect with India's vibrant heritage and contemporary dynamism.