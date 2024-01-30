Assisted Living Software Market To Surge With An Impressive 15.9% CAGR By 2028: Unveiling AI Advances And Regional Growth Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Assisted Living Software Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global assisted living software market is on the trajectory of significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 682.51 million from 2023 to 2028, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% over the forecast period.
This newly published holistic analysis offers profound insights into the market size, forecast, and current trends, emphasizing the pivotal growth drivers and potential challenges. The burgeoning market is primarily propelled by the aging baby boomer population, emphasizing the heightened necessity for efficient electronic medication administration record (EMAR) integration, and a focus on enhancing the quality of care provided. Additionally, technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms, are set to revolutionize assisted living software, streamlining operations and care processes.
Market Segmentation: A Focused View
The analysis categorizes the market into different segments to understand its dynamics better:
By Deployment: The market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premises solutions. By Application: Segments include appointment scheduling, resource allocation, and documentation of services. By Geographical Landscape: Key regions covered are North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The integration between AI and ML with assisted living software is identified as a pivotal factor that will significantly contribute to the market's growth in the coming years.
Furthermore, the growing adoption of analytics within such software and the increased emphasis on incorporating family engagement will foster substantial market demand.
Vendor Analysis and Future Trends
The report's detailed vendor analysis is meticulously crafted to assist clients in improving their market position. It provides an in-depth analysis of leading vendors, discussed without disclosing their identity, and emphasizes upcoming trends and challenges that will shape market growth.
This analysis empowers companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on growth opportunities confidently. The focus on profit metrics, pricing strategies, competition, and promotional nuances offers market facets through the lens of the industry's influential factors.
The assisted living software market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
By Application
Appointment scheduling Resource allocation Documentation of services
By Geographical Landscape
North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
Companies Profiled:
AL Advantage LLC Assisted Living Soft LLC CarePredict Inc. CareVoyant Inc. CarexTech Inc. Curenta LLC Eldermark Software LLC Extended Care Professional LLC iCareManager LLC Medtelligent Inc. Netsmart Technologies Inc. OSP PointClickCare Technologies Inc. RealPage Inc. ResMed Inc. Senior Insight Inc. Storii Inc. Vitals Software WellSky Corp. Yardi Systems Inc.
