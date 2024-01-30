Global Nickel Mining Forecast Report To 2030: Global Nickel Production To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.6% To Reach 5,089.7Kt In 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nickel Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global nickel industry. It provides historical and forecast data on nickel production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world nickel prices.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global nickel industry. It further profiles major nickel producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Global nickel production was expected to increase to 3,372 in 2023, an increase of 10.2% over 2022, with Indonesia contributing most of this rise. Production in 2023 was supported by the commissioning of the Indonesian NPI, NPI-to-matte conversion capacities, and HPAL projects.

Global nickel production is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period to reach 5,089 in 2030.

The report contains an overview of the global nickel mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global nickel mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Nickel Reserves

Nickel Production

Nickel Price Analysis

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Competitive Landscape Demand and Trade

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Vale SA

Glencore Plc

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd

South32 Ltd

Anglo-American plc

Eramet SA

PT ANTAM (Persero) Tbk First Quantum Minerals Ltd

