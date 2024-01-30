(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Cell Penetrating Peptide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Application (Drug Delivery, Gene Delivery, Diagnostics, Molecular Imaging, and Others), By Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia Pacific Cell Penetrating Peptide Market is set to witness market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Researchers are exploring the potential of combining CPPs with different therapeutic modalities to create multifunctional systems. This trend involves the development of CPPs that carry multiple payloads, such as drugs, imaging agents, and targeting moieties. The goal is to create versatile platforms for combination therapies that address complex diseases through synergistic approaches.

Peptide engineering is a trend that focuses on optimizing the properties of CPPs for enhanced performance. Through rational design and structure-activity relationship studies, researchers are working to improve the specificity, stability, and delivery efficiency of CPPs. This trend contributes to developing next-generation CPPs with tailored properties for specific applications.

Innovation is at the heart of the cell penetrating peptide market, developing novel strategies, technologies, and therapeutic applications. From advancements in peptide design to groundbreaking discoveries in intracellular delivery mechanisms, ongoing innovation is paving the way for the continued evolution of the CPP landscape.

Peptide design is undergoing continuous innovation to enhance the properties of CPPs. Researchers are exploring novel amino acid sequences, structural modifications, and synthetic strategies to improve the cellular uptake efficiency, specificity, and safety profiles of CPPs. Rational design approaches and computational modeling contribute to creating next-generation peptides with optimized features.

China has invested majorly in cell and gene therapy research and development activities. The increased focus on developing innovative therapies has driven the demand for effective delivery systems like CPPs. Therefore, growing research in cell and gene therapies in Asia Pacific can lead to increased demand for cell penetrating peptides in the region.

The Chinese market dominated the Asia Pacific Cell Penetrating Peptide Market, by Country in 2022, and is set to continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $144.7 Million by 2030. The Japanese market is set to register a CAGR of 11% during 2023-2030. Additionally, the Indian market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during 2023-2030.

Key Companies Profiled



Biosynth Ltd

Creative Peptides

Cupid Peptide Company Limited

Alta Bioscience Ltd

AnaSpec Inc. (Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.) (Kaneka Corporation)

Peptomyc SL

PolyPeptide Group AG

Bachem Holding AG (Ingro Finanz AG)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation

By End-use



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization (CROs)

Hospitals & Clinics Others

By Application



Drug Delivery

Gene Delivery

Diagnostics

Molecular Imaging Others

By Type



Synthetic CPPs

Protein-derived CPPs Chimeric CPPs

By Country



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

