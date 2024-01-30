Antarctica to Greenland: 7 pristine places on Earth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth's last pristine places beckon, resilient against human intrusion. From Antarctica's frozen expanse to Papua New Guinea's untouched highlands, these havens offer refuge to unique ecosystems. As guardians of biodiversity, they stand testament to the importance of preservation in an ever-changing world

Antarctica is the southernmost continent and is largely uninhabited by humans. It is covered by ice and is home to a unique and fragile ecosystem

Vast majority of Greenland's landmass is covered by ice, and it has a low population density. Its remote landscapes and Arctic wilderness make it one of the least affected areas

While the Amazon Rainforest faces threats from deforestation and human activities, there are still vast stretches of the forest that remain relatively untouched

The highlands of Papua New Guinea are known for their diverse and unique ecosystems. The rugged terrain has limited human impact, preserving its biodiversity

Svalbard is an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, and a large part of its land is covered by glaciers. Its extreme climate and remoteness contribute to its pristine nature

The Namib Desert is one of the oldest and driest deserts in the world. Its vast, untouched landscapes include towering sand dunes and unique desert-adapted flora and fauna

Nestled in Eastern Himalayas, is known for its commitment to environmental conservation. The country has low population density, has taken measures to preserve unique biodiversity