GOLF TOWN AND [RE]WASTE TEE OFF A GROUNDBREAKING GOLF GRIP RECYCLING PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diverting Nearly 1 Million Golf Grips Annually

Golf Grips Will Be Collected at Golf Town's 47 Locations Across Canada

Golf Grips Will Be Repurposed To Support a Circular Economy

Revolutionizing Golf Sustainability: Golf Town and [Re] Waste Team Up to Recycle a Million Golf Grips Nationwide.

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Golf Town , a banner under the Sporting Life Group and Canada's largest golf retailer, is proud to announce the launch of an annual partnership with [Re] Waste , a leader in hard-to-recycle materials. The innovative collaboration will see the introduction of a nationwide golf grip recycle program called [Re] Grip Recycling , aimed at diverting approximately 900,000 golf grips from landfills each year.The program marks a momentous step in Golf Town's sustainability practices and aligns with [Re] Waste's vision of converting waste into valuable resources. The annual initiative mirrors the Sporting Life Group's existing dedication to their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Through the collaboration, both Golf Town and [Re] Waste aim to set a new sustainability standard in the sports retail sector.The [Re] Grip Recycling initiative will see customers old golf grips re-used and converted into products that can be implemented in-store at Golf Town locations, fulfilling a circular economy model and giving these grips a second life, preventing them from becoming eco-waste. Through the program, recycled golf grips will be converted into rubber flooring for store pro shops, hitting mat holders for in-store golf simulators, and cash / counter mats for point-of-purchase interactions.“Our partnership with Golf Town is really exciting, and we're thrilled to be able to pioneer the [Re] Grip Recycling program,” said Corey Saban, Founder and CEO, [Re] Waste.“Through their forward thinking approach to greener retail, Golf Town is showcasing their industry leadership in contributing to a more sustainable future, and we're overjoyed to be a part of that journey with them.”The partnership and the [Re] Grip Recycling program are made possible by the participation of Golf Town's suppliers and vendors, who have embraced an extended producer responsibility model. These partners and vendors share the financial responsibility of the recycling process, and through their involvement, support in the recycling of nearly one million golf grips each year, contributing to a more sustainable business ecosystem that extends from the supply chain to the final customer.“We're incredibly proud to embark on this journey with [Re] Waste and build a more sustainable golf experience for Canadians,” said Cam Munro, Vice President, Business Development and ESG at Golf Town / Sporting Life Group.“The [Re] Grip Recycling program represents Golf Town's dedication to environmentally conscious and forward-looking practices, a position that is consistent with our commitment to becoming a leader in recycling within the golf industry.”The partnership with [Re] Waste comes on the precipice of Golf Town's annual Regrip event, where deals that include 40% off grips and 20% off shafts will be available to customers. The event, which runs for six weeks from January 31-March 10, will regrip their clubs with new grips, all while promoting an eco-friendlier disposal and reuse process.In addition to the [Re] Grip Recycling program, Sporting Life Group and Golf Town will continue to pursue new and innovative ways to instill greener practices, supporting the environment and offering customers more sustainable golf solutions.ABOUT GOLF TOWNGolf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores while offering the convenience of online shopping at golftown. The company features the best product assortment and brands in golf, expert staff who love the game, and premium custom fitting services, including the new StudioX experience. Golf Town also provides expanded experiences like Golf Town Tournaments, powered by TournamentCaddie and delivers top golf content digitally through ScoreGolf, in partnership with TorStar. Golf Town truly is Canada's Home of Golf. Golf Town is a banner under the Sporting Life Group umbrella, and is owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.ABOUT [RE] WASTE[Re] Waste is a leading sustainable company that provides collection, processing and manufacturing solutions to industries across North America. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, [Re] Waste is committed to reducing the environmental impact of waste and helping businesses achieve their ESG goals.Related Links: ,SOURCE Golf TownFor further information:Christina ReinhardtSr. Marketing Manager, Golf Town..., 647-882-7974OR ...

Corey Saban

[Re] Waste

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram