Christopher Borcik Announces Candidacy For The President Of The United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christopher Borcik, independent candidate for President of the United States

Navy Veteran is Running as an Independent to Restore America to Her Full Glory

- Christopher BorcikST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navy veteran, pilot, and author, Christopher Borcik , proudly announces his candidacy for the President of the United States as an independent candidate. With a steadfast commitment to fostering positive change and a vision for a more inclusive and prosperous country, Borcik aims to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the forefront of governance.At a time when America is at a crucial juncture in her history, Borcik feels called to offer his fellow countrymen and women as a viable option to the current two-party system. Seeking to challenge the status quo of“business as usual” in Washington, Borcik believes it's time to return to the guiding principles of the Constitution, reducing the imprint of government in daily life and tackling the growing debt crisis, now at over 34 trillion dollars and growing, before 'America the Beautiful' becomes 'America the Bankrupt'."As a man of faith who has developed a close relationship with God, I'm convinced God had a hand in establishing this nation,” explains Borcik on his decision to run.“The United States was the envy of the world - foreigners flocked to our country. However, we lost our moral compass, our North Star. We are self-destructing and have been for quite some time. I am running for president because someone near and dear to my heart, who knows I love the principles upon which this nation was founded, asked me to run for president. I have an obligation to do just that. Let America decide if I am the candidate they seek."“While in the Navy, I noticed they had a propensity to develop acronyms for different subjects, policies, or missions,” he continues.“Acronyms are extremely helpful at remembering things; therefore, when I became serious about moving forward as a presidential candidate, I brainstormed to think of an acronym that aptly fit a platform I could support and defend.“RESTORE” became that acronym and I fully support its principles.”Borcik's platform is that of positive change under the banner, Restore America, aiming to heal the fractures in the nation by putting the American people over politics and taking action that will reset the course for a more prosperous and secure future for all. The seven pillars of Borcik's platform are:Reaffirm the Constitution: The Constitution was written to create a national government with clearly defined, yet limited, powers. We must return and adhere to that principle of limited government conceived by the Framers.Elect virtuous leaders: Trust, integrity, and honesty are the virtues we must seek when choosing our representatives in government.Spend wisely: Government spending is not a panacea for economic and social problems. Deficit spending creates inflation. We must trim the fat off wasteful spending.Term limits: Self-serving representatives in Congress must go!Observe God: The practice of religion is a powerful antidote to our nation's social problems, both for individuals and communities.Remember 9-11: Evil exists in our world; as a nation, we must remain vigilant and be able to defend ourselves against bad actors.Embrace the future: We can and shall succeed at finding peace and prosperity as a nation if we embrace these fundamental pillars of truth.Borcik's decision to run as an independent candidate reflects his commitment to putting the needs of his country above partisan politics. He believes that by working together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant country that serves the interests of all its citizens.About Christopher BorcikChristopher Borcik is a distinguished Navy veteran, a retired pilot with over thirty years of flying for a commercial airline, the author of I Cannot Come Down: Answering God's Call to Serve , and an independent candidate for the Presidency of the United States of America. He is a man of faith and believes that it's time to return to unwavering ethical leadership driven by non-partisan ideals. Discover Chris' platform to Restore America Today.###For more information about Christopher Borcik's campaign or to schedule an interview, please contact:Larissa Banting APR ...

Larissa Banting

El Bee PR

+1 561-675-0452

...