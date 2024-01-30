               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SPOTTED: Kiara Advani To Shahid Kapoor; Celebs Slay In Fashion Wear


1/30/2024 2:00:32 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others were spotted in the city throughout the day. Let's check them out



Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others were spotted in the city throughout the day. Let's check them out

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore a long brown coat and pants as she arrived at the airport

Malaika Arora and Juhi Chawla

Malaika Arora and Juhi Chawla looked elegant in black outfits as they posed on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was spotted in a black jacket and white tshirt promoting his upcoming movie

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was spotted in a colors dress promoting her upcoming movie

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was spotted in a checkered blazer in the city

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan was spotted in a white tank top and blue pants in the city

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla was spotted at Filmistan in a black ensemble looking beautiful

Jackie Shroff

Jackie She off spotted in a printed black shirt outside mumbai airport

MENAFN30012024007385015968ID1107787937

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search