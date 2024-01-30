SPOTTED: Kiara Advani To Shahid Kapoor; Celebs Slay In Fashion Wear

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others were spotted in the city throughout the day. Let's check them out

Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others were spotted in the city throughout the day. Let's check them out

Kiara Advani wore a long brown coat and pants as she arrived at the airport

Malaika Arora and Juhi Chawla looked elegant in black outfits as they posed on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Shahid Kapoor was spotted in a black jacket and white tshirt promoting his upcoming movie

Kriti Sanon was spotted in a colors dress promoting her upcoming movie

Neha Dhupia was spotted in a checkered blazer in the city

Soha Ali Khan was spotted in a white tank top and blue pants in the city

Juhi Chawla was spotted at Filmistan in a black ensemble looking beautiful

Jackie She off spotted in a printed black shirt outside mumbai airport