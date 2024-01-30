SPOTTED: Kiara Advani To Shahid Kapoor; Celebs Slay In Fashion Wear

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others were spotted in the city throughout the day. Let's check them out
Kiara Advani wore a long brown coat and pants as she arrived at the airport
Malaika Arora and Juhi Chawla looked elegant in black outfits as they posed on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Shahid Kapoor was spotted in a black jacket and white tshirt promoting his upcoming movie
Kriti Sanon was spotted in a colors dress promoting her upcoming movie
Neha Dhupia was spotted in a checkered blazer in the city
Soha Ali Khan was spotted in a white tank top and blue pants in the city
Juhi Chawla was spotted at Filmistan in a black ensemble looking beautiful
Jackie She off spotted in a printed black shirt outside mumbai airport
