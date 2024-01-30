Totalenergies Converts Feedstocks From Plastic Waste Into Circular Polymers At Texas Plant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the United States, TotalEnergies has converted feedstocks from plastic waste into circular polymers at its polypropylene plant in La

Porte, Texas. The La Porte plant, one of the world's largest polypropylene sites, will produce sustainably certified polymers suitable for a wide range of applications, including food grade packaging.

The petrochemical feedstock was provided by New Hope Energy's ISCC+ certified advanced recycling facility in Tyler, Texas. The feedstock was converted into monomers at the BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals (BTP) facility – a 60/40 joint venture between BASF and TotalEnergies based in Port Arthur, Texas – before being transformed into circular polymers at TotalEnergies' polypropylene plant in La Porte, Texas. Both the La Porte and BTP facilities received their ISCC+ certification in 2022.

TotalEnergies and New Hope Energy have also signed a multi-year agreement under which New Hope Energy will supply TotalEnergies with petrochemical feedstock made from plastics to produce recycled polymers. New Hope Energy uses a patented pyrolysis technology developed in partnership with Lummus Technology to process and convert mixed plastic waste that would otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration.

"After Europe, this first production of circular polymers from advanced recycling in the United States is a new step forward in our commitment to meeting the global market's growing demand for more innovative and sustainable plastics,

as well as in our ambition to produce one million tons of circular polymers a year by 2030," said Heather Tomas, Vice President Polymers Americas

"We are excited to partner with TotalEnergies in our mutual effort to transform plastic for a cleaner world," said Rusty Combs, Chief Executive Officer of New Hope Energy. "This supply agreement is an important step towards achieving New Hope's goal of creating pyrolysis projects at a scale that will materially improve the nation's plastic recycling performance. We are honored by the confidence TotalEnergies has placed in both our team and our robust technology."

About TotalEnergies and polymer production

TotalEnergies develops, produces and sells polymers - polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and their recycled equivalents, as well as biopolymers - that can be incorporated into plastic production processes. These polymers are lighter than many alternative materials, and their optimized energy efficiency helps to reduce the carbon footprint of end applications. TotalEnergies' polymer experts in Europe, Asia and the United States work alongside all professionals in the value chain, including manufacturers, research centers and waste sorting and collection companies, and their customers, in order to accelerate the move to a circular economy. The Company is developing different plastic recycling processes and using renewable feedstock to contribute to its ambition to produce one million tons of circular polymers by 2030.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About New Hope Energy

New Hope Energy co-developed an innovative pyrolysis system with Lummus Technology which converts waste plastic into Py-Oil, Cracked Gas and Pitch. These

ISCC Certified products are then incorporated into a variety of petrochemical feedstocks for the Circular Economy. This technology is currently operating at the Trinity Oaks Tyler facility in Tyler, Texas, with anticipated expansion to more than 420

MTPD of waste plastic by 2026. New Hope Energy is also developing additional projects to increase the overall recycling rate for plastic.

