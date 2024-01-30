Global Coal Mining To 2030 - Production Forecasts, Emerging Trends, And Leading Players Through 2030.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coal Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global coal industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world coal prices.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global coal industry. It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Global coal production was expected to increase to 8,917 in 2023, a rise of 1.9% over 2022, with China, India, Russia, Indonesia and India, contributing to the growth. Combined output from these countries was expected to increase from 7,012 in 2022 to 7,203 in 2023 - a 2.7% increase. Global coal production is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.7% over the forecast period to reach 9,369 in 2030.

After an estimated 2.9% growth in 2022, global coal consumption was anticipated to grow by 1.3% in 2023 to reach 8,176, owing primarily to strong demand from China and India, which together account for two-thirds of total global coal consumption. This will be partially offset by the gradual phase down of coal use in countries such as the US.

Coal Reserves

Coal Production

Coal Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Competitive Landscape Demand and Trade

Coal India Ltd

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (CSEK)

China National Coal Group Corp

Peabody Energy Corp

Glencore plc

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd

Arch Resources Inc

PT Bumi Resources Tbk

Singareni Collieries Co Ltd PT Adaro Energy Tbk

