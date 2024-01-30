Haystackid® Honored With Top Data Privacy And Cybersecurity Award At Legalweek 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Specialized data services company also highlighted as a finalist in the E-Discovery Technology category for its HaystackID CoreTM platform.

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized data services company solving business data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events, announced today that it has won the

2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 in the category of Data Privacy and Cybersecurity for its Protect Analytics AITM

for Relativity offering. The company also received recognition as a finalist in the E-Discovery Technology category for its HaystackID Core TM

data discovery management platform during Legalweek's fourth annual awards.

"Protect Analytics AI for Relativity represents a significant leap forward in our ability to empower clients with the tools they need to manage their sensitive data," stated Michael Sarlo, Chief Innovation Officer and President of Global Investigations and Cyber Incident Response Services for HaystackID. "By harnessing the power of AI to identify a wide array of internationally recognized sensitive data types, we've crafted a platform that not only enhances efficiency across our global engagements but also heightens the precision with which sensitive information is handled."

Protect Analytics AI for Relativity, a creation of HaystackID, streamlines the management of large, unstructured datasets, especially those containing sensitive data such as PII, PHI, and technical information. This AI-driven platform excels in identifying and categorizing a broad range of sensitive international data types and entities. It integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Power BI, offering interactive visualizations for effective data sorting, querying, and analysis. The platform also includes customizable risk categories to aid in managing potential data breaches and overall risk. A key feature is its sensitive data density score, which quickly highlights the most critical documents in a dataset. Designed for adaptability and growth, Protect Analytics AI for Relativity is optimized for both on-premise and cloud-based Relativity environments.

"We are profoundly grateful to be recognized with this award for Protect Analytics AI for Relativity and as a finalist for our HaystackID Core platform," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "These Legalweek honors reflect our team's dedication to continual innovation and to enhancing how our clients manage their business data related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events. Our solutions, especially with our sensitive data density score feature, accelerate the prioritization and handling of sensitive data and critical documents. Legalweek's recognition validates our commitment to excellence in data privacy and cybersecurity on a global scale."

HaystackID Protect Analytics AI for Relativity, a key component of the Protect Analytics AI Suite , and the HaystackID Core platform are immediately available to our clients. To discover how these innovative solutions can transform your data management and eDiscovery processes, visit HaystackID for more information.

