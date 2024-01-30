(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Timepieces Set New Standard for Toughness and Sustainability
DOVER, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio
America, Inc.
proudly announces the launch of the utility black series of watches featuring three iconic silhouettes featuring
Cordura ® Eco Fabrics , the primary ingredient in many of the world's leading high-performance gear and apparel products – introducing the new DW5600BCE-1, GA2100BCE-1A, and GA700BCE-1A. Redefining functionality by combining robust features and eco-friendly material, G-SHOCK's newest utility black collection is a standout in both performance and sustainability.
Continue Reading
G-SHOCK Unveils Three Iconic Watches featuring Cordura® Eco Fabric
The Cordura ® Eco bands seamlessly complement the G-SHOCK timepiece, which ensures durability in the toughest conditions, while the Cordura® EcoFabric guarantees resilience, further touting G-SHOCK's dedication to sustainability and showcasing a conscious effort to incorporate eco-friendly materials in their designs.
The GA700BCE-1A stands out with its remarkable 5-year battery life, powerful LED SUPER illuminator, and 5 daily alarms, making it an ideal, robust adventure companion. The GA2100BCE-1A offers a sleek minimalist design, combining style with durability, featuring a Dual LED SUPER illuminator light, 40-city world time with a day of the week indicator. Meanwhile, the DW560000BCE-1A is designed for those embracing the iconic G-SHOCK square case.
Together, these watches embody the G-SHOCK ethos of pushing boundaries in design, while catering to distinct needs, providing a blend of functionality, style, and advanced features within the G-SHOCK collection.
These exceptional timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:
Shock-Resistant structure 200 Meter water resistance World time (48 cities +UTC) (GA2100BCE & GA700BCE) 1/100-second stopwatch Countdown timer 5 Daily alarms (GA2100BCE & GA700BCE)
Multi-Function Alarm (DW5600BCE) Auto LED
backlight (Super Illuminator) (GA2100BCE & GA700BCE)
The
DW5600BCE-1 , GA2100BCE-1A , and GA700BCE-1A are now available for purchase for $120 each at select Retailers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .
CORDURA ® is a trademark of INVISTA for durable fabrics.
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with
Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u
About
Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
5WPR
[email protected]
Sue
VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer
CASIO AMERICA, INC.
(973) 361-5400
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE Casio America, Inc.
MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107787907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.