(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California oil regulators issued 95% fewer permits to drill new wells and 25% fewer to fix or
redrill existing wells during 2023 in a cratering of permit approvals over 2022, Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Alliance said today.
While Chevron has complained that state regulatory policies, such as limiting permitting, have resulted in financial losses, new research by FracTracker shows that California oil production is no longer profitable. See the new FracTracker analysis here:
. Chevron, one of the biggest oil producers in California, is currently producing an average of just 3 barrels of oil a day per well, enough to fill the fuel tanks of just 10
Camry hybrids or 5 Ford F-150s.
88% of all oil producers in the state are producing average per-well volumes of
under
4 barrels per day as they scrape the bottom of California reserves.
Meanwhile, drillers have spent tens of millions of dollars to overturn a legislatively authorized ban on community drilling that is designed to protect communities from being poisoned. A referendum of
SB 1137 is on the November ballot, despite the fact that wells near communities are
yielding very little oil
and idle wells near communities are being plugged at much slower rates.
Oil regulators issued no new well drilling permits in the fourth quarter compared to 113 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The issuance of all permits, including
redrilling and reworking existing wells, plunged 93%. Permit approvals to plug wells rose 57% in the fourth quarter of 2023, though overall they fell during 2023 by 22% over the year before. See Table 1.
|
Table 1.
CalGEM Oil and Gas Well Permitting Counts for 2023, Quarter 4.
|
|
Permits by Well Types
|
Permit Count Totals
|
Oil and Gas
Production
|
EOR & Support
|
O&G and EOR Totals
|
Plugging
|
Year
|
New
Drilling
|
Rework/
Redrill
|
New
Drilling
|
Rework/
Redrill
|
New
Drilling
|
Rework/
Redrill
|
Total
|
Abandon
|
2022 –
Q4
|
113
|
526
|
110
|
466
|
223
|
992
|
957
|
930
|
2023 –
Q4
|
0
|
39
|
1
|
28
|
1
|
67
|
68
|
1,460
|
Percent
Change:
|
Down
100%
|
Down
93%
|
Down
99%
|
Down
94%
|
Down
99%
|
Down
93%
|
Down
93%
|
Up 57%
|
*Permits for Sidetracks and to Deepen wells are included in the Rework/Redrill counts
SOURCE Consumer Watchdog
MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107787901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.