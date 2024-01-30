FBLA And Equedi Launch 2024 Dreams To Reality Contest For High School Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reston, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation's largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, and Equedi, a leading social media and professional platform to foster creativity and innovation among high school students, announced the launch of the 2024 FBLA/Equedi Dreams to Reality contest.

The contest-which is designed to help high school students build their professional networks, collaborate with like-minded students, and connect with universities and potential employers-builds off the success of the inaugural Dreams to Reality contest that drew 500 students from across the United States in 2023. As part of the contest, students create an online portfolio to showcase their academic and career achievements by area, such as extracurricular activities. They also demonstrate their creativity through photos, videos, and a personal mission statement.

After an initial review of candidates, semifinalists will be asked to answer a series of questions focused on leadership, and finalists will be interviewed by Equedi's leaders about their profile.

“Our members who participated in the 2023 contest found it to be an extremely worthwhile effort, which is why we are delighted to once again partner with Equedi on this important initiative,” FBLA President and CEO Alexander T. Graham said.“Both FBLA and Equedi want to see high school students take their success and translate that into the workforce, helping members to turn their dreams into realities.”

Equedi Founder Adam Fernandez added,“Collaborating with FBLA aligns perfectly with our mission to unlock the creative potential of students. By combining our innovative platform with FBLA's expertise in business education, we are creating a unique space for students to cultivate their ideas and develop the skills needed for success in the business world.”

The contest is open to all FBLA High School members. Equedi will award cash prizes to the top three finishers at FBLA's National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida from June 29 to July 2.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla .

