Brady Scott, CFO Of Raving, “We Are Honored To Have Quick Custom Intelligence As The Title Sponsor Of The Ravingnext Conference.”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the gaming industry, is thrilled to announce its title sponsorship of the highly anticipated RavingNEXT: Indian Gaming Strategic Operations & Leadership Conference. The conference is set to take place from January 30 to February 1, 2024, at the prestigious Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.



RavingNEXT is the premier gathering for professionals in the Indian gaming industry to collaborate, connect, and strategize for the future. With a focus on building strategic operations and leadership teams that provide resources and growth opportunities, this event promises to be a significant milestone for the industry.

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has a long-standing commitment to empowering the gaming industry with cutting-edge solutions. As the title sponsor of RavingNEXT, QCI aims to enhance the conference experience for all attendees by showcasing their expertise in delivering intelligent, custom solutions tailored to the unique needs of each casino operation.

"We are thrilled to be the title sponsor for RavingNEXT, an event that aligns perfectly with our mission to empower the Indian gaming industry with data-driven insights and innovative solutions," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence. "Our team is excited to connect with industry leaders, share our knowledge, and contribute to the growth and success of Indian gaming operations."

Brady Scott, CFO of Raving, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to have Quick Custom Intelligence as the title sponsor for RavingNEXT. Their expertise in data analytics and marketing automation is invaluable to our industry, and we believe their involvement will greatly benefit our attendees as they seek to enhance their strategic operations."

Key highlights of the RavingNEXT conference include:

Insightful keynote speakers.In-depth workshops and sessions addressing critical topics in Indian gaming operations.Networking opportunities to foster connections and collaborations among professionals.A showcase of the latest technologies and solutions designed to enhance casino operations.

Quick Custom Intelligence will play an integral role throughout the conference by providing valuable insights and expertise in data analytics, marketing automation, and customer engagement strategies. Their team of experts will be available to discuss how QCI's solutions can empower Indian gaming operators to optimize their strategies and drive growth.

For additional details and registration information about RavingNEXT: Indian Gaming Strategic Operations & Leadership Conference, please visit .

ABOUT Raving

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For over two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises and 71 commercial properties along with First Nations throughout Canada and internationally in Europe and Asia. From years on the casino floor, we understand all aspects of your gaming and resort operations and the challenges and sticky situations gaming executives face. We pride ourselves on building custom programs tailored to your needs, utilizing evidence-based methodologies to identify the root cause and create lasting solutions.

Our team of over 20 strategic partners, all experienced gaming and hospitality professionals, support Tribal organizations and commercial casinos worldwide in strategically improving their overall operations. Raving produces several events and publications including Raving Host and Player Development Conference; Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Analytics and Marketing Conference; Casino Marketing and Technology Conference; Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine. Visit or call 775-329-7864 to find out more about Raving's products and services.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.