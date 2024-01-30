Discover The Power Of Friendship In Marilyn Emery And Carol Jennings' Inspiring New Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carol Jennings and Marilyn Emery

The Power of Friendship

Extraordinary 76-year-old friendship still flourishing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 6th, 2024, readers around the world will have the opportunity to dive into the captivating and inspiring memoir, "The Power of Friendship", authored by lifelong friends Marilyn Emery and Carol Jennings. Friendship holds a unique and profound place in our lives. It's more than just a companionship; it's a cornerstone of emotional support, a refuge during life's storms, and a source of immeasurable joy during sunny days. This remarkable book, which chronicles the stories of two friends spanning over 75 years, promises to inspire audiences with its touching narrative and profound insights into the enduring strength of true friendship.This memoir isn't just a collection of anecdotes; it's a testament to the resilience, strength, and unwavering nature of true friendship. The Power of Friendship showcases how these relationships endure the test of time, navigating through the ebb and flow of life's circumstances. Their story isn't one devoid of challenges; instead, it illustrates how friends can serve as pillars of strength during the toughest of times, illuminating a path forward through shared wisdom, empathy, and love.Through the pages of "The Power of Friendship," readers are invited to explore the multifaceted dimensions of this remarkable relationship. The book resonates deeply, not just for its storytelling but for the invaluable lessons it imparts. It beautifully emphasizes the importance of nurturing and valuing friendships, fostering connections that transcend boundaries and enrich every facet of our lives.Reflecting on the significance of this memoir, Tom Brady's mother, Galynn, shares, "'The Power of Friendship' is a heartwarming memoir, which inspires us to value and nurture our own friendships to enrich our lives. As shared by two very relatable, joyful, and positive-focused women, who possess infinite wisdom and a warm sense of humor, through life's joys and challenges."Marilyn Emery and Carol Jennings, with their boundless wisdom and unwavering friendship, invite readers to embark on a transformative journey filled with life lessons, resilience, and the celebration of the human spirit.“These days it's never been easier to connect with people,” says David W. Welday III, owner of HigherLife Publishing & Marketing.“The proliferation of social media and other forms of communication seem boundless. Yet, in the midst of all of this ability to connect, why is it that Americans are feeling more and more isolated? Could it be we have lost the art of truly 'connecting' with other people, that real friendships are on the decline – being replaced by a broad band of superficial 'acquaintances? You and I were made for relationship! Something in our soul longs for a deep, abiding, trustworthy friendship, the kind that can sustain, even inspire you during those tough life seasons. In The Power of Friendship, you will be encouraged, even inspired, to seek out and pursue friendships that can last a lifetime.”Available for purchase now through all major book retailers, this compelling book promises to resonate deeply with audiences of all ages. "The Power of Friendship" retails for $16.95.To pre-order a copy, please visit Amazon , Barnes & Noble, or any other major online bookstore. For more information, go to MarilynMEmery .**About the Authors:**Marilyn Emery and Carol Jennings have been inseparable friends for over seven decades. Their enduring bond has weathered life's storms, celebrating triumphs, supporting each other through challenges, and cherishing every moment of their shared journey. Their memoir, "The Power of Friendship," beautifully encapsulates their remarkable story and the invaluable lessons they've learned along the way.Marilyn Emery is a joyful octogenarian, whose main goal in life is to spread God's love. Education is of utmost importance to her. She obtained her undergraduate degree in Speech/Communications and English, and her three master's degrees in educational administration, Gifted and Talented Education, and K-12 Reading Language Arts. She and her husband, Art, split their time between Michigan and Florida, where both are active in church activities. With five children, fifteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, Marilyn feels truly blessed.Carol A. Jennings was raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan as an only child. She met Marilyn when she was five years old, and both attended K-12 in the community. Carol worked at a bank where she met her husband, Chuck, and then completed her degree, majoring in business and minoring in literature, while raising three sons. Carol and Chuck spend most of their time at their condo in Florida and enjoy summers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she spends time with her family, including eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.For media inquiries, interviews, or advanced review copies, please contact Diane Carnevale Jones at ..., or call 616-446-6833.For more information, visit MarilynMEmery.

Tim Synan

+1 407-563-4806

email us here

HigherLife Publishing & Marketing