Bisk And University Of Missourist. Louis To Offer Workforce Development Programs Though The Bisk Amplifiedtm Platform

Collaboration enhances the skillset and career progression opportunities for today's professionals

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bisk, a pioneer in online and corporate education, announced a new partnership with the University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL). This strategic collaboration will provide working professionals access to UMSL's industry-relevant educational offerings through Bisk AmplifiedTM , the innovative platform which enables organizations to align their upskilling goals and foster individual and company growth.Together, Bisk and UMSL will tackle workforce development needs in the St. Louis region, providing access to UMSL's renowned academic programs. Their initiative is to create pathways for individuals to elevate their skills, ensuring they stay competitive and adaptable with the unique characteristics and demands of the region.“Investing in the upskilling of the St. Louis community is a crucial endeavor that establishes the groundwork for long-term economic prosperity and resilience,” said Bisk Vice President of Workforce and Education Dr. Jennifer King.“Through the Bisk AmplifiedTM platform, we provide cutting-edge programs to equip professionals to adeptly navigate the professional landscape.”United by a shared mission of empowerment and community development, Bisk and UMSL envision a future where professionals, equipped with industry-aligned education, are prepared for leadership roles and thrive in the dynamic modern workforce. Bisk AmplifiedTM emerges as a strategic solution, enabling organizations to leverage their corporate benefits for the advancement of their organizations and people.“UMSL is thrilled to join hands with Bisk in redefining the way professionals access higher education,” UMSL Vice Chancellor for Strategic Enrollment and Career Advancement Reggie Hill said.“Together, we are dedicated to enabling working individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to drive innovation and make a positive impact within their communities.”For further details about the online programs available through this partnership, click here .Bisk AmplifiedTM serves as an online platform designed to assist employers, membership associations and nonprofit organizations in providing their employees with a one-stop-shop for accessing Bisk's robust portfolio of courses, certificates and degree programs offered in partnership with some of the world's leading universities.About UMSLThe University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL) is the largest public research university in eastern Missouri, and the third largest in the state, priding itself on creating greater access to higher education and opportunity for its nearly 15,000 diverse students. UMSL confers nearly 3,000 degrees annually and offers a wide range of baccalaureate and master's degrees, two education specialist degrees and 17 doctoral degrees, including the only professional doctor of optometry program in Missouri. Established in 1963 as the fourth campus of the University of Missouri System, UMSL boasts more than 115,000 alumni, 75 percent of whom live and work in the St. Louis region.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.

