K1 Speed To Expand Tennessee Presence With Massive Knoxville Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, is excited to announce the forthcoming opening of a new center in Knoxville, marking its second expansion in Tennessee this year.

Following the opening of K1 Speed's Memphis location earlier in the year, and its Nashville location's 2023 debut, Knoxville will soon welcome a sprawling 105,000 square-foot center. Set to open in the summer, this location will house two expertly designed tracks, cutting-edge electric go-karts, an expansive arcade, a Paddock Lounge café, and event spaces.

K1 Speed's signature attraction is all-electric indoor go kart racing. Their adult karts can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, making them the fastest in the industry.

K1 Speed is known for its thrilling indoor go-kart racing experience, and this Knoxville location will provide teens and adults with the Superleggero go-kart, capable of reaching speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. And kids who are 48" or taller can also experience the thrills of racing with the company's Junior Kart which is capable of reaching a lively 20 miles per hour. The two challenging indoor tracks will cater to drivers of all skill levels.

This Knoxville location will also boast one of the company's largest arcades, featuring classic and modern video games, prize machines, pool tables, air hockey, and games-of-skill such as basketball hoops and punching bags.

Additionally, K1 Speed Knoxville will have a Paddock Lounge café to serve a variety of food and drink choices, including beer and wine for adult guests not participating in racing or have finished for the day.

Lastly, the center will include multipurpose event spaces perfect for corporate meetings or birthday parties.

"After our amazing reception in Nashville last year, we knew Tennessee needed more K1 Speed locations," says Co-Founder and Director of Marketing, Susan Danglard. "That's why I'm delighted come summer, we'll have three locations in the state to choose from, with Knoxville being the biggest of them all."

To learn more about K1 Speed Knoxville and to sign up for the latest updates, visit now.

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, with 86 locations in seven different countries and 29 states. K1 Speed is a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers an International Franchise and is currently accepting applications.

SOURCE K1 Speed INC