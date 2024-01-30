(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Robust pipeline and new drug approvals are key factors driving growth.

The

market is witnessing the development of innovative treatments targeting the advanced stages of the disease. These novel therapies employ advanced mechanisms of action, including tyrosine kinase inhibition, PARP inhibition, CDK4/6 inhibition, PI3 kinase inhibition, and others. Clinical trials have shown their superior efficacy compared to existing treatments, particularly in individuals resistant to endocrine therapy. For instance, Novartis AG's Alpelisib and Fulvestrant combination therapy demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 11 months, compared to 5.7 months with Fulvestrant alone in phase III trials.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2024-2028

The

rise in strategic collaborations is a

primary trend shaping the

growth.

Increasing approvals of biosimilars

is

one of the significant challenges restricting the market growth.



The

report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc..

The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Based on

Disease Type, the market is classified into

invasive breast cancers and ductal carcinoma in situ.

The

invasive breast cancer

segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) segment, also known as infiltrating ductal carcinoma, is characterized by cancer cells invading the breast's fibrous or fatty tissue beyond the milk ducts. It constitutes about 80% of cases and presents symptoms like breast swelling, skin irritation, nipple pain, and lumps. Besides genetic mutations, hormonal and environmental factors like smoking and radiation exposure elevate IDC risk.

Based on

Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

North America

is estimated to

contribute

46%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

Despite the high cost of treatments, the region is experiencing substantial growth, driven by reimbursement programs in the US and Canada. The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) offer reimbursements for diagnosis and treatment, including drugs like Trastuzumab and IBRANCE. Additionally, CMS has introduced value-based care models to manage therapeutic costs.

Advancements in Breast Cancer Therapeutics

Breast cancer therapeutics encompass a range of treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. These therapies target different

types, such as HER2-positive, ER-positive, and PR-positive, and may be used in neoadjuvant or adjuvant settings. For metastatic breast cancer, biomarkers and personalized medicine play a crucial role in treatment decisions. Clinical trials and drug development focus on improving outcomes and addressing resistance mechanisms. Monoclonal antibodies and genetic testing are key tools. Combination therapies are being explored to enhance efficacy. Side effects are managed with palliative and supportive care. Early detection and precision medicine are driving market trends.

