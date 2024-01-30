Nordstrom Rack To Open Two New North Carolina Stores In Raleigh And Matthews

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN ) announced plans to open two new Nordstrom Rack

stores in North Carolina. The new stores will be located in Raleigh and Matthews, which will open in fall 2024 and spring 2025, respectively.

"We look forward to being a part of the Raleigh and Matthews communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores . "We're excited to grow our footprint in these regions and introduce new customers to the

Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in these new locations, "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."

Raleigh, N.C.

The 32,000-square-foot store will be located in Triangle Town Place, a popular shopping center that includes Dick's Sporting Goods and DSW. Triangle Town Place is owned and managed by Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:

GNL ) and is located off of Capital Blvd, across from Triangle Town Center with easy access to I-540.

"Nordstrom Rack is a welcome addition to Triangle Town Place and further enhances the center's position as a preeminent shopping destination in Northeast Raleigh," said Michael Weil, CEO of Global Net Lease, Inc.

Matthews, N.C.

The 25,000-square-foot store will be located in Sycamore Commons, a popular shopping center that includes Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Michael's, and Ulta. Sycamore Commons is owned and managed by InvenTrust Properties and is located off of US-74/Independence Boulevard and Northeast Parkway.

"Nordstrom Rack perfectly fits our mission to offer customers the ultimate retail experience with top-notch quality, great value, and excellent service," said Ken Wygle, Vice President of Leasing at InvenTrust Properties. "We are thrilled to welcome them to our shopping center, as they will enhance our diverse range of retailers."

Nordstrom Rack

is the off-price retail division of

Nordstrom, Inc.

and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at

Nordstrom

stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With the addition of these new locations,

Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in North Carolina. The company operates two Nordstrom stores and five Nordstrom Rack stores in North Carolina, generating more than 600

jobs statewide.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates.

Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.



SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.