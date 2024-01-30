Redsense Cyber Threat Intelligence And Team Cymru Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSense, a trusted provider of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to some of the world's most sophisticated threat intel organizations, including prominent Global Fortune 100 firms across numerous industries, and Team Cymru, a global leader in cyber threat intelligence and digital risk management solutions, announced today the launch of a strategic partnership to deliver deep threat analysis of global internet traffic.

Organizations understand the untapped potential of threat intelligence that can be derived from external network traffic. However, they often struggle to generate actionable insights that can be used to prevent and defend against cyber attacks and keep them from escalating into expensive cybersecurity crises.

"Our new joint service enables our customers to uncover and validate in real time the most impactful external cyber threats and risks they are facing, and then take the best course of action to respond, recover or remediate," says Dave Monnier, Team Cymru Chief Evangelist. "And unlike most threat detection approaches, it does not require additional hardware or software infrastructure. It is a true service-only offering."

Security teams are drowning in data and false positive alerts, created by an overwhelming flood of data and an endless stream of alerts that are often irrelevant, not readily actionable, or simply erroneous. Customers that have adopted the service by Team Cymru and RedSense overcome these challenges by successfully building automated workflows built on trusted and reliable threat intelligence. This powers the collection, analysis, and validation processes, so that companies receive only highly vetted, contextually enriched, and immediately actionable security alerts, so they can focus their effort on effective response.

"Only the most well-funded and mature security teams in the world can cross-correlate the zettabytes of network data generated daily with all of the many types and sources of cyber threat intelligence, much less derive actionable insight," according to Mike Zeiger, co-founder of RedSense. "Our engineers and analysts, many who have done similar work for government and military, have mastered it and make it available to organizations of any size and scale."

The Team Cymru and RedSense strategic partnership brings to market a type of security analysis that was previously available to only the largest and most sophisticated organizations in the world. It is now offered as a managed service that is easily consumable by security organizations of all types.

About RedSense

RedSense Cyber Threat Intelligence provides products and services to many of the world's most sophisticated corporate threat intelligence departments and security organizations. As companies rethink their intelligence frameworks for greater efficacy and cost-effectiveness, RedSense evolves with them, providing innovative solutions that increase efficiency, reduce risk, and help protect organizations from substantial harm. To learn more, visit RedSense.

About Team Cymru

Since 2005, Team Cymru has delivered comprehensive visibility into global cyber threats and is the key source of threat intelligence for many cyber security and threat intelligence vendors. Enterprise security teams rely on the Pure SignalTM platform to close detection gaps, accelerate incident response, and detect threats and vulnerabilities across entire enterprises and third-party ecosystems. Its Community Services division provides threat detection, alerting, DDoS mitigation, and threat intelligence to more than 140 CSIRT teams across 86+ countries. For more information visit Team-Cymru.

