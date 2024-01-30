Employment And Litigation Law Firm Paduano & Weintraub LLP Expands Into California, Strengthening Coast-To-Coast Client Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Paduano & Weintraub LLP , a full-service litigation and employment law firm, announced today the opening of its first office in California, located at 1901 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1458, in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. This strategic expansion reflects the firm's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients across the United States and expanding its presence on the West Coast.

Chambers USA-ranked, and with a distinguished history since 2000, Paduano & Weintraub has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results in employment defense and commercial litigation matters and helping clients drive their culture through its innovative and practical employment counseling practice. Whether it is implementing early resolution strategies or going to the mat at trial, the firm's litigators are savvy and strategic when accomplishing client business objectives.

The new Los Angeles office will be co-led by Gene F. Williams

and Lisia Leon . Williams, who joins from Gordon Rees, where he was a Partner in its Los Angeles Office, is a seasoned litigator with extensive experience in employment law, class actions, and complex commercial litigation, brings a proven track record of success. Leon is a formidable litigator defending employers in single plaintiff and class action matters involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wage and hour claims. She has been with the firm since 2009 and has deep roots in California where she began her career. Together, they intend to grow the Los Angeles office.

"The opening of our Los Angeles office marks a significant milestone for our firm," said Meredith Cavallaro , who chairs the firm's employment litigation and counseling practices. "Having a physical presence in California enables us to better serve existing clients with operations throughout California as well as introduce our comprehensive litigation and employment counseling services to new clients."

Paduano & Weintraub LLP has a national practice in employment defense litigation, employment counseling, commercial litigation and director and officers' litigation. The firm represents a diverse clientele, from the nation's largest financial institutions and large public corporations to small businesses and entrepreneurs, in various industries. The firm has achieved remarkable success in federal and state courts, and before arbitration panels, addressing complex disputes

and offering creative, client-centric, practical solutions. This expansion into Los Angeles further solidifies the firm's national presence and commitment to expanding its top-tier legal services at very sensible pricing.

