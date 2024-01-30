(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RADD Ohio has announced a new partnership with Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI) in 2024 in the form of onsite promotional signage, commercials to run at onsite televisions, clickable logo on website, live activations at concert events, and e-newsletter banner ads in Southwest Ohio that appeal to young adults ages 18-25.

Continue Reading

RADD Ohio announces partnership with MEMI to reduce alcohol and drug impaired driving among young adults ages 18-25

RADD Ohio announces partnership with MEMI to reduce alcohol and drug impaired driving among young adults ages 18-25

Post this

Conducted by the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Misuse Prevention (HECAOD) and Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving (RADD), the RADD Ohio Project works to reach its target audience where they study, live, work and play. The venue features events from a diverse range of artists. There is an opportunity to familiarize young adult concertgoers with positive, proactive messages about the importance of "making a plan" to get home safely, using fun engaging graphics, friendly reminders, ticket giveaways and other promotions.

"MEMI is the largest promoter of live entertainment in Southwest Ohio," said Erin Meluso, President of RADD, "and this partnership will enable RADD Ohio to deliver our message about planning ahead for a roundtrip safe ride to active young adult music fans throughout the region."

RADD Ohio is funded through a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, which also includes media buys with concert and sports venues to generate awareness about the risks of impaired driving.



More information on RADD Ohio can be found at .

About RADD OHIO



RADD Ohio is a collaborative effort between the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving) and the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery at The Ohio State University. Together they partner with entertainment venues and Ohio college campuses

statewide to educate young adults on the importance of making a plan to get everyone

home safely. To learn more, please visit .

About RADD



California-based RADD has been honored with three prestigious national awards, two National Highway Traffic Safety Association

Lifesavers Awards and one Governors Highway Safety Association Award in acknowledgement of its outstanding DUI prevention work with teens, younger adults ages 18-34 and communities, inclusive of regional and national coalition-building. RADD's primary focus is creating lifestyle-oriented alcohol and drug driving prevention programming for college students. The RADD Ohio Project is the pilot for a national model that will be expanding to other states. To learn more, please visit

and.

About Ohio Traffic Safety Office



As a division within the Ohio Department of Public Safety, OTSO's mission is to save lives and reduce injuries on Ohio's roads through creative leadership, innovative education and comprehensive enforcement programs. OTSO strives to work in partnership with local, state and federal entities to advance equity in highway safety programs, ensuring they benefit all road users in Ohio. For Federal Fiscal Year 2024, OTSO awarded over $23 million for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities. To learn more, please visit

.

About the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery

An academic center at The Ohio State University, the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery (HECAOD) is a collaboration between the College of Social Work, College of Pharmacy and the Office of Student Life. It provides tools, training and technical assistance to campus professionals working to address collegiate substance misuse across the continuum. For more information on HECAOD, please visit

About MEMI

Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI) is the largest promoter of live entertainment in Southwest Ohio and is recognized as an innovative leader in creating, booking, producing, and marketing first-class live entertainment experiences. For more information, please visit .



SOURCE RADD