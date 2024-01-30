APTIM Partners With Three Science-Focused Youth Organizations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As investments in a more sustainable future, the environmental and resilience solutions firm supports Florida A&M University, Girlstart, and Louisiana State University.

Baton Rouge, La., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM has formed partnerships with three organizations focused on developing the next generation of environmental and sustainability scientists, professionals, and thought leaders. As part of its commitment to creating a more safe, healthy, equitable, and connected future, the environmental and resilience solutions firm donated to Florida A&M University (FAMU), Girlstart, and Louisiana State University (LSU). APTIM shares and celebrates the missions of these organizations through the firm's daily work and will continue to support them through volunteer and engagement opportunities in 2024.

The FAMU School of Environment's Sustainability Institute provides experiences that inspire students to advance sustainable solutions to food security. APTIM's donation will support a new enterprise at the School of the Environment: the EnergyWaterFoodClimateNexus. Initiatives include Nexus Scholars-in-Residence, which provides 20 undergraduates with scholarship and mentorship, and the Nexus Global Summit, a space for international thought leaders to solve complex environmental challenges together.

“The EnergyWaterFoodClimateNexus is designed to expand the research frontier for discoveries that integrate systems-based research and education,” said FAMU School of the Environment Dean Victor Ibeanusi, PhD.“Our goal is to promote cross-cutting discussion, scholarships, and collaboration among researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to advance science, policy, and decision-making.”

APTIM's donation to Girlstart , a women-led organization, will support STEM programs for historically marginalized girls in grades 4–8 across the US. These programs are designed to engage, increase confidence, and introduce STEM careers to girls by providing meaningful, hands-on learning. Girlstart Executive Director Shane Woods said, "We are grateful to APTIM for their gift to Girlstart, which will allow us to reach even more young girls this year in Austin through afterschool, summer camp, and community STEM programs and ignite their curiosity, confidence, and love for STEM.”

APTIM created the APTIM Environmental & Sustainability Fund at the LSU College of Coast & Environment in 2022 to provide students in East Baton Rouge Parish the opportunity to learn hands-on about the environment, its connection to communities, and the importance of sustainability. This second donation will continue to fund activities that enhance classroom learning, including program transportation; resources for research projects; and field trips for Eva Legard Center, Mayfair Laboratory School, and Scotlandville Magnet High School.

“APTIM's commitment to education, outreach, science, and the environment is an ideal match with the mission of our college,” said LSU College of the Coast & Environment Interim Dean Clint Willson.“Not only is APTIM financially contributing to these efforts, but its employees also contribute time and talent in helping high school students in the LSU EnvironMentors program prepare for research presentations.”

With 32 offices and 3,000 employees across the Americas, APTIM's team of experts with decades of environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure expertise looks forward to mentoring and engaging with these young scientists throughout 2024.

