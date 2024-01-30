Middle East And Africa Onshore Wind Power Market Surges With Strategic Alliances And Technological Innovations: A Decade-Long Analysis (2023-2033)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Onshore Wind Power Market - A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This extensive analysis covers regional and country-level market trends for the period of 2023-2033, offering a detailed examination of varying market dynamics, growth drivers, and the competitive landscape.

The report segments the MEA onshore wind power market into End User, Grid Connectivity, Wind Capacity, Power Output, and Country. Each segment sheds light on the potential these categories hold for various players and stakeholders in the industry.



Commercial and Industrial , Utility , and other end users are dissected to reveal demand patterns and growth forecasts.

Grid Connectivity analysis delves into off-grid and on-grid connectivity issues and advancements.

The Wind Capacity segment elucidates the potential of high, medium, and low-speed wind resources.

Power Output classifications offer insights into projects ranging from below 500 KW, 500 KW to 2 MW, to above 2 MW. Country -wise breakdowns spotlight market leaders and emerging hotspots, with a keen focus on nations like South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco.

The onshore wind power market in the Middle East and Africa draws attention for its investment opportunities, underscored by a range of strategic partnerships and technological innovations. Key market players such as Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, and GE Renewable Energy, are carving a niche by fostering advancements in wind power capabilities.

The research publication acts as a valuable tool for entities looking to craft product/innovation strategies, engage competently in growth/marketing endeavors, and position themselves effectively against competitors.

Key Market Development Highlights:



Collaboration and joint ventures stand as pivotal strategies for harnessing growth in the MEA onshore wind power market.

Evidence of robust competitive strategies, including detailed benchmarking of market players, provides a strategic advantage in navigating the market. Aligning with new regulatory frameworks and sustainability targets, stakeholders and newcomers are poised for a transformative decade in onshore wind power investments.

As environmental priorities realign with energy policies, the MEA region is set to witness a transformation in its energy sector. The availability of this strategic analysis offers an undisputed advantage to those eager to ride the next wave of renewable energy advancements.

With a succinct overview of market trends, key players, and strategic imperatives, entities in the wind power sector can anticipate the direction of market evolution with clarity and confidence.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End User



Commercial and Industrial

Utility Others

Segmentation by Grid Connectivity



Off-Grid On-Grid

Segmentation by Wind Capacity



High Speed

Medium Speed Low Speed

Segmentation by Power Output



Below 500 KW

500 KW to 2 MW Above 2 MW

Segmentation by Country



South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Morocco Rest of Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled



Siemens Gamesa

Vestas

GE Renewable Energy

EDF renewables

TRACTEBEL Engie

AMEA Power

Masdar

Suzlon Energy

Mainstream Renewable Power Ltd.

Nareva

Acciona Energia SA

Envision Group

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Enel Green Power S.p.A. Lekela Power

