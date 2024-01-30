U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market Size To Worth US$ 4.14 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.5% | Coherentmi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artificial sweeteners are several hundred times sweeter than sucrose or table sugar but have virtually no food energy. Common artificial sweeteners used in the United States include aspartame, sucralose, saccharin and advantame. These sweeteners are often used in diet and low-calorie food and beverage products. Burlingame, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market was valued at US$ 2.66 Billion in the year 2023 , and is anticipated to reach US$ 4.14 Billion by 2030 , with growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The U.S. artificial sweeteners market is expected to witness high growth due to the rising health consciousness among consumers. With the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the country, consumers are opting for low-calorie and sugar-free alternatives. Artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, sucralose, and stevia, are becoming popular choices as they provide sweetness without the added calories. Moreover, the growing trend of clean labeling is driving the demand for natural and plant-based sweeteners, further propelling the market growth. Additionally, the demand for artificial sweeteners is also driven by the growing preference for healthier food and beverages. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that provide a guilt-free indulgence without compromising on taste. Artificial sweeteners enable food and beverage manufacturers to produce low-calorie and sugar-free products that cater to these consumer preferences. The incorporation of artificial sweeteners in various products, including soft drinks, confectionery, and dairy products, is expected to fuel the market growth in the U.S. U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 6.50% Largest Market United Stats Market Concentration High Major Players Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Celanese Corporation and Among Others Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Form, By Distribution Channel Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers . Increasing health consciousness and demand for sugar alternatives

. Growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes

. Favorable regulations and government policies

. Product innovations and advancements in taste profiles Restraints & Challenges . Bitter aftertaste issues

. Controversies and negative perception

. Higher costs compared to sugar

Key Market Takeaways:



The U.S. artificial sweeteners market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners and the rapid growth in the food and beverage industry.

On the basis of product type, the aspartame segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its widespread use in various food and beverage products. Aspartame offers a sweet taste similar to sugar, making it a popular choice among consumers.

In terms of application, the beverages segment is projected to dominate the market. The increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, and energy drinks is fueling the growth of this segment.

By form, the powder segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as it offers convenience in handling and storage compared to liquid and granular forms.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets are projected to dominate the distribution channel segment. These retail formats offer a wide range of artificial sweetener products, making them easily accessible to consumers.

In terms of region, the U.S. is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The large population and high disposable income of consumers in the U.S. contribute to the growth of the artificial sweeteners market in this region. Key players operating in the U.S. artificial sweeteners market include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Celanese Corporation, and others . These players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.



Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the U.S. artificial sweeteners market is the increasing use of stevia as a natural and plant-based sweetener. Stevia is derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant and is known for its zero-calorie and high-sweetness properties. It is considered a healthier alternative to synthetic sweeteners and is widely used in various food and beverage products. The growing demand for natural and clean label products has boosted the adoption of stevia in the U.S. market.

Another trend in the market is the expansion of product offerings by manufacturers to cater to specific dietary needs and preferences. With the increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie products, artificial sweetener manufacturers are introducing innovative formulations and flavors.

Recent Developments:



In March 2022, Tate & Lyle (supplier of food and beverage products to food and industrial markets) launched its new monk fruit sweetener, TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener, to meet the rising demand for natural, plant-based sweeteners. It provides a high-quality sweet taste without any bitter aftertaste. In January 2021, ADM launched its new sweetener product, VerySweet, which combines fructose, Reb M and Reb D to provide improved sweetness and taste compared to sucrose. It can be used across various food and beverage applications.

Read the complete market research report, " U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030) ", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Sweeteners

The U.S. artificial sweeteners market is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, mainly driven by the increasing demand for low-calorie sweeteners. As consumers become more health-conscious and look for alternatives to sugar, the demand for artificial sweeteners is rising. Low-calorie sweeteners offer the sweetness of sugar without the added calories, making them an attractive option for weight-conscious individuals and those with certain health conditions, such as diabetes. Aspartame, one of the dominating segments in the market, is expected to hold a dominant position due to its widespread use in various food and beverage products.

Rapid Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry

Another market opportunity in the U.S. artificial sweeteners market is the rapid growth in the food and beverage industry. Artificial sweeteners are extensively used in the production of beverages, which is the dominating application segment in this market. The increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, energy drinks, and other non-alcoholic beverages is driving the growth of the artificial sweeteners market. Additionally, these sweeteners are used in various food products, such as baked goods, frozen desserts, confectionery, and dairy products. The convenience and versatility of artificial sweeteners make them a preferred choice for manufacturers in the food and beverage industry.

In conclusion, the U.S. artificial sweeteners market presents lucrative opportunities driven by the growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners and the rapid growth in the food and beverage industry. As the market continues to grow, key players need to stay competitive by focusing on product innovation and expanding their presence in the market.

U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



Aspartame



Acesulfame-K



Saccharin



Sucralose



Neotame



Stevia

Others (Luo Han Guo, Cyclamate etc.)

By Application



Beverages



Food



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Tabletop Sweeteners

Others (tobacco, animal feed etc.)

By Form



Powder



Liquid

Granular

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Stores Others

Buy this premium report now @

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market?What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market?Which segment stands out as the leading component in the U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market?Who are the key players actively participating in the U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market?Which region is poised to take the lead in the U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market?What is the projected CAGR for the U.S. Artificial Sweeteners Market?

Find More Trending Reports Below:

United States Pharmaceuticals Market is Segmented By Product Type (Prescription Drugs, Generic Drugs, OTC Drugs, Biologics, Biosimilars), By Therapy Area (Oncology, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Global Feeding Tubes Market is Segmented By Product Type (Nasogastric Tubes, Gastrostomy Tubes, Jejunostomy Tubes, Gastrojejunostomy Tubes, Low Profile Tubes), By Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics, Neonates), By Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism, Others (Neurological Disorders and Others)), By Material Type (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Silicon, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing Market is Segmented By Product Type (Vials, Ampoules, Cartridges, Syringes, Bottles, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Chemical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online, Others), By Manufacturing Process (Tubing, Molding, Extrusion, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development CoherentMI Phone: U.S.: +1-206-701-6702 U.K: +44-020-8133-4027 JAPAN: +81-50-5539-1737 INDIA: +91-848-285-0837 Email: ... Website: