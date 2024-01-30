Tide Rock Welcomes Tim Mullany As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ryan Peddycord, CEOSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tide Rock , an unlevered buyout firm, with a portfolio of diverse, economically resilient B2B businesses, is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Mullany as its Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mullany will oversee all financial operations, whereby he will play a crucial role in improving the effectiveness of the firm's portfolio companies, optimizing the firm's capital structure, and supporting the CEO in fundraising activities.Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our executive team. His vast experience and proven track record in financial leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach. Tim's strategic approach, financial acumen and holding company experience align perfectly with Tide Rock's current business and future goals."Mullany brings a rich history of financial leadership to Tide Rock. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Jack in the Box Inc, where he managed $5B in system sales across thousands of locations. His achievements include leading the acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and establishing a shared services operating model.Prior to Jack in the Box, Mullany's experience included CFO of Consumer Capital Partners, a multi-billion-dollar consumer-centric holding company owning such brands as Smashburger and Quiznos. He was also the CEO of a regional multi-unit restaurant concept and management company. Earlier in his career, Mullany held significant roles in investment banking, private equity and audit at Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, and KPMG, respectively.Reflecting on his new role, Mullany commented, "I am excited to join Tide Rock at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company's success and to working alongside such a talented and passionate team."Mullany earned his BS in Accounting from Villanova University and his MBA from Columbia Business School.About Tide RockTide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company's unique model consistently drives high yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. It has offices in Solana Beach, CA and New York, New York. Learn more at tiderock.

