MULTI-PLATINUM MUSIC PRODUCER DRUMMA BOY DELIVERS“BEHIND THE HITS” TO LOS ANGELES DURING GRAMMY WEEK

Multi-platinum music producer Drumma Boy will showcase his debut book "Behind the Hits" inside Barnes & Noble The Grove on at 7 p.m. (PST) Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Drumma Boy has produced hit singles such as Rick Ross's "Here I Am" featuring Nelly and Avery Storm, "Money to Blow" performed by Birdman featuring Lil' Wayne and Drake and Jeezy's "Put On" featuring Kanye West.

Wahida Clark, four-time New York Times bestselling author, official queen of street literature and Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing founder and CEO.

Christopher“Drumma Boy” Gholson showcases his debut book“Behind The Hits” inside Barnes & Noble at The Grove at 7 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 1, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Groundbreaking and game-changing music record-producing extraordinaire Christopher“Drumma Boy” Gholson, whose name is synonymous with chart-topping and club-banging R&B and Hip-Hop hits performed by Jeezy, Usher, T.l., Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and more, is delivering his breakout book“Behind The Hits (Wahida Clark 's Innovative Publishing) to his Los Angeles fans during a Barnes & Noble author showcase at The Grove, located at 189 The Grove Drive, Suite K 30, at 7 p.m. (PST) on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The event features a guest appearance by four-time New York Times Bestseller Wahida Clark, founder and CEO of Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing and the official queen of street literature.Behind The Hits vividly describes previously untold and intimate moments in Drumma Boy's phenomenal rise to fame as a highly celebrated and sought-after music producer, including his Memphis, Tennessee upbringing and initial encounters with legendary Hip-Hop artists after arriving in Atlanta, Georgia, as a burgeoning record producer at the influx of the trap music era. Record-breaking club anthems such as the diamond-certified single "No Hands" performed by Waka Flocka Flame featuring Wale and Roscoe Dash mark Drumma Boy's longstanding influence on the trap music era.“I am overwhelmingly blessed to have achieved enormous success while living my dream,” says Drumma Boy.“I positively impact how people think and act through a musical gumbo–an eclectic mixture of contrasting sounds that I combine into a feel-good vibe.”In 2023, Drumma Boy proclaimed“40 years of greatness,” reflecting on his musical journey and legacy during a lavish 40th birthday celebration. Simultaneously, he was in the studio producing hitmaking tracks such as“Shawty” by Major Nine featuring Kodak Black,“God Knew” by K. Michelle,“Freak Sum” by T-Rell featuring Juvenile and“U Digg” by Lil' Baby. He is the executive producer for 8Ball and MJG's highly anticipated and forthcoming album. Drumma Boy further expands his musical genius across multiple genres through collaborations with Jennifer Hudson, Quavo and Erica Banks. This year, he appears in the Hulu Freaknik documentary and will release an audio version of "Behind the Hits."“Collaborating with Drumma Boy for the release of his debut book is an incredible and unforgettable experience,” says Wahida.“I have thoroughly enjoyed participating in his journey as he infuses his love of music with a timeless literary work.”Drumma Boy's unparalleled production style contributed to the 2009 GRAMMY Best Rap Album nomination for T.I.'s Paper Trail and Best Performance by a Rap Duo nomination for Jeezy's“Put On” featuring Kanye West. The same year, Usher's Raymond v. Raymond album, featuring the Drumma Boy-produced song“Stranger,” won two Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. In 2011,“No Hands” was awarded the Best Club Banger Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards and was nominated for the BET Awards Best Collaboration Award.About Christopher "Drumma Boy" GholsonSince the release of "Tennessee Titans," a collaboration with Rapper Tela, Drumma Boy has been a prominent music producer for global Hip-Hop and R&B music artists such as T.I, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Usher, Chris Brown, Migos, K Michelle, Busta Rhymes, Lloyd, Musiq Soulchild and more. Southern Entertainment Awards named him the "Best Indie Producer of the Year" for three consecutive years, and he has received a "Producer of the Year" nomination from the BET Hip Hop Awards.About Wahida ClarkWahida Clark is an author, publisher and advocate for promoting underrepresented voices in literature. With four New York Times bestselling books, Clark brings unmatched expertise and knowledge to the publishing industry. She knows what it takes to write, edit and publish stellar books that resonate with readers worldwide.About Wahida Clark's Innovative PublishingWahida Clark's Innovative Publishing is a renowned publishing company that delivers powerful and thought-provoking works across various genres. With a mission to amplify unique voices and bring impactful stories to readers worldwide, Wahida Clark's Innovative Publishing continues to push boundaries and redefine the literary landscape. To learn more about WCP, visit their website at .

