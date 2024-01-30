The Board of Loomis has resolved to repurchase shares

The repurchase may commence on February 1, 2024, end not later than on April 5, 2024, and comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million. The repurchase shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm, on one or more occasions, at a price within the prevailing price interval registered at each point in time (being the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price). Payment for repurchased shares shall be made in cash. Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial will administrate the repurchase and based on the trading order given by Loomis, take trading decisions independently of Loomis with regards to the timing of the acquisitions.

Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The repurchase is made for the purposes set forth in the general meeting's authorization.

The company's total holding of its own shares amounts to 4,208,782. The total number of shares in Loomis, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

This press release is also available on the company's website, .

January 30, 2024

CONTACT:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92

Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download: