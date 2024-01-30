(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

This concise report offers a thorough analysis of the current U.S. disposable e-cigarette market, using a unique methodology to identify the best-selling products and flavors. Aimed at industry stakeholders, the report delivers valuable insights into prevailing trends, the most popular single-level flavors, emerging flavors that are gaining popularity, and top-performing products within the disposable e-cigarette sector.

Leveraging a unique methodology, it accurately represents products gaining significant traction in the U.S. market. Focused on the period from June 15, 2023, to July 15, 2023, the report examines top flavors and bestsellers, drawing data from a total of 27 popular online vape distributors, e-commerce sites, and wholesalers across the following states: California, Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, Arizona, South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.



The top brands in the disposables subcategory vary from state to state due to distribution peculiarities and market preferences. However, the bestseller list is more likely to include brands that have extensive global product coverage and diverse portfolios, consistently dominate the market, and provide wide availability and choice to consumers around the world.

Notably, products with higher puff counts have been highlighted as new bestsellers. This trend aligns with consumer preferences for extended usage durations and may reflect a shift in demand towards products that offer prolonged vaping experiences. The notable increase in puff counts across the new bestsellers in the disposables category signifies a key trend shaping the disposable vape market, emphasizing the importance of long-lasting and high-performance products to meet evolving consumer needs and expectations.

Due to this trend, 5000 puffs, 6000 puffs, and 7000 puffs have become the most popular options in the current market landscape. Nevertheless, 1500-puff disposable pods still appear on bestseller lists quite often due to their price and popular form factor.

Company Coverage:



Adyah Wholesale

Alpha Distribution

Apex Vape Wholesale

Buy Pods Now

Element Vape

Empire Imports, LLC

Guangdong Yoran Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Lan & Mike International Trading Inc.

Lightfire Holdings, LLC.

Magma Holding Inc.

MV Store, Inc

ProVape Enterprise, Inc.

Safa Goods

Shenzhen Imiracle Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Unobi Technology Co., Ltd.

Smoke Direct Distribution

SV3, LLC

UNISHOW (U.S.A.), INC.

Vape Central Wholesale

Vape More Inc.

Vape Street Henderson

Vapesourcing

Vapor Boss

Vapor Empire

Vaporider

Warlock Vapes LLC

World Wide Vape Distribution

Zee Wholesale ZiipStock



